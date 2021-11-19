Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.20. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.06%.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

