Northern Trust Corp Purchases 792,838 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44,043 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.