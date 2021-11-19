Northern Trust Corp Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

