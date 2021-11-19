Northern Trust Corp Buys 32,065 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Funko worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 137,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 109,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $916.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,248 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.