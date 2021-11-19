Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $75.20. 14,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

