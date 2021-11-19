Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total transaction of $8,944,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $87,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $18.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,033.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,032.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,853.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2,686.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

