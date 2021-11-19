Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 293.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,086 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NIU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

