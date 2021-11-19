Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.610-$27.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTDOY. Macquarie lowered Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27,525.00.

NTDOY stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,103. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.53. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

