Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.610-$27.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTDOY. Macquarie lowered Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27,525.00.

Get Nintendo alerts:

NTDOY stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,103. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.53. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.