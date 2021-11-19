NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the footwear maker on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

NIKE has raised its dividend payment by 36.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $171.35 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $271.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

