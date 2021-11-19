NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells $1,824,275.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NKE opened at $171.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $271.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.66.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
