NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) has been assigned a C$7.00 price target by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.86% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:NEXT opened at C$3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$346.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.43. NextSource Materials has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$5.30.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

