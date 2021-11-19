NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.74

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.74 and last traded at $87.58, with a volume of 289029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.98.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

The stock has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $130,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

