NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after purchasing an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after acquiring an additional 546,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $87.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

