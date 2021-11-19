NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexImmune were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the second quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $252,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEXI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NexImmune Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI).

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.