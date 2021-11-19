Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Increased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,607,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.