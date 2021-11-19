Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 982.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Newell Brands by 158.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $10,618,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NWL opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.