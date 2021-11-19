Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NWL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. 20,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,203. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Newell Brands by 158.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2,379.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 426,666 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

