New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

NJR stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 86.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

