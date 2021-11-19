New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

NJR stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.31%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

