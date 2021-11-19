Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,365,800 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 886,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.15 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.