Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 5.8% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Facebook by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 35,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 54,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $342.28 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $952.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.