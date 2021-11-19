Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBW opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

In other Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank sold 4,803 shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $67,338.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,311 shares of company stock valued at $88,473.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.