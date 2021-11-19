Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $700.66

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $700.66 and last traded at $693.51, with a volume of 48840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $687.40.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Get Netflix alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $302.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $634.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,348 shares of company stock worth $82,444,621 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.