Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in October

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the October 14th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOPMF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

