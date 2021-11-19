Neha Narkhede Sells 86,667 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Neha Narkhede sold 86,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,992,293.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Confluent stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 314.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $172,357,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $70,553,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

