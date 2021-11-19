Neha Narkhede Sells 86,667 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Neha Narkhede sold 86,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,992,293.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Confluent stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
