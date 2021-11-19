Needham & Company LLC Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $266.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $254.48 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $260.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

