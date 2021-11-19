NCR (NYSE:NCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.75. NCR has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NCR will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NCR by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NCR by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 158.8% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NCR by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

