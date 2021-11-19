National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSA. Truist Securities increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $64.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

