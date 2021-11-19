National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $16.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $16.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $81.83 EPS.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$719.17.

TSE FFH opened at C$578.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$523.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$544.67. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$421.32 and a 12 month high of C$609.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

