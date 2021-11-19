Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.25.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.18. Natera has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,954,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,118.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $2,833,514.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,258 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,211. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Natera by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Natera by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

