Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $21.74

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $22.99. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 61,663 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $909.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.