Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Downgraded to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

