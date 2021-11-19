Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Downgraded to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
