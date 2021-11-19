Nancy C. Southern Sells 1,900 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.20. Canadian Utilities Limited has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$37.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.87.

CU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.22.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

