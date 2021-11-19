N-able (NYSE:NABL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Get N-able alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, N-able currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NABL stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Research analysts expect that N-able will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.