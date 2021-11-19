MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.57

Shares of MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.57 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.65 ($0.09). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 6.72 ($0.09), with a volume of 92,555 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £54.63 million and a PE ratio of -13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.65.

About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

