Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,100 shares of company stock worth $148,875. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MYE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE MYE opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 67.50%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

