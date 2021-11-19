Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Bruce M. Lisman Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Bruce M. Lisman purchased 1,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $20,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MYE stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.62. 91,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,137. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $747.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on MYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

