Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MYCOF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 586,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

