Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MYCOF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 586,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.20.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
