Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Position Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 107,766.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE MLI opened at $60.53 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.