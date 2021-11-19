M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells $633,764.32 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $159.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $116.29 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $3,010,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in M&T Bank by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

