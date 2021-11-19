Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

MPAA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 181,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,699. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $374.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

