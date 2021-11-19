Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) and Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Head to Head Comparison

Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) and Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Motive Capital and Cboe Global Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motive Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Cboe Global Markets 2 1 6 0 2.44

Cboe Global Markets has a consensus target price of $120.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.74%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than Motive Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Motive Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motive Capital and Cboe Global Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motive Capital N/A N/A -$11.80 million N/A N/A Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 5.53 $374.40 million $4.73 27.37

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Motive Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Motive Capital and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A Cboe Global Markets 14.65% 17.48% 10.66%

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats Motive Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motive Capital Company Profile

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020. Motive Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options. The North American Equities segment covers listed cash equities and ETP transaction services that occur on BZX, BYX, EDGX, and EDGA. The Futures segment comprises the business of futures exchange, CFE, which includes offering for trading futures on the VIX Index and bitcoin and other futures products. The European Equities segment relates to the pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the RIE, operated by Cboe Europe Equities. The Global FX segment represents the institutional FX trading services that occur on the Cboe FX platform. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

