MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) & Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Critical Survey

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoSys has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and MoSys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 3.09 $82.30 million $1.18 31.01 MoSys $6.80 million 6.62 -$3.78 million ($0.95) -5.44

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than MoSys. MoSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and MoSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than MoSys.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MoSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and MoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 8.97% 8.73% 6.20% MoSys -97.76% -39.84% -33.44%

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats MoSys on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc. is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits. The company was founded in September 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.