Morgan Stanley Sells 136,377 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

SJI opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

