Morgan Stanley Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $122.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.34. 25,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

