Morgan Stanley Has $19.44 Million Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GoPro were worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.08.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,383 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.