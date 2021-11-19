Morgan Stanley Has $19.32 Million Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $19,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 16,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $278,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE RIV opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

