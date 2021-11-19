Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 861,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $20,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ CAR opened at $277.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.27. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $2,258,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.