Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Arista Networks from $90.75 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

NYSE:ANET opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $134.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average of $96.87.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $693,830.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,301.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total transaction of $9,252,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,987 shares of company stock valued at $205,680,283. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

