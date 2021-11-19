Morgan Stanley Acquires 79,387 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.77% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,090,000 after buying an additional 52,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJRI opened at $33.66 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $784.41 million, a P/E ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

